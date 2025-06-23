Head-To-Head Review: Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) and Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olin has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot and Olin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot 11.08% 26.76% 11.24% Olin 0.94% 3.13% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.2% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Olin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cabot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Olin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cabot and Olin”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $3.99 billion 1.00 $380.00 million $7.73 9.65 Olin $6.54 billion 0.35 $108.60 million $0.51 38.45

Cabot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Olin. Cabot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Olin pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cabot pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Olin pays out 156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cabot and Olin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 1 1 1 0 2.00 Olin 1 11 3 0 2.13

Cabot currently has a consensus target price of $92.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.27%. Olin has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.76%. Given Olin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olin is more favorable than Cabot.

Summary

Cabot beats Olin on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot



Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays; conductive additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Olin



Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents. The Epoxy segment provides Allylics, such as allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, and glycerin; aromatics, including acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol; liquid and solid epoxy resins; and converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition products, including shotshells, small caliber centerfire, and rimfire ammunition products for hunters and recreational shooters, and law enforcement agencies; small caliber military ammunition products for use in infantry and mounted weapons; and industrial products comprising gauge loads and powder-actuated tool loads for maintenance applications in power and concrete industries, and powder-actuated tools in construction industry. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, gun clubs, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Clayton, Missouri.

