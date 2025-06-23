Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) versus OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Head to Head Comparison

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) and OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.1%. Prospect Capital pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFS Credit pays out 805.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of OFS Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of OFS Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Prospect Capital presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Prospect Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than OFS Credit.

Risk & Volatility

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and OFS Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital -36.07% 12.43% 5.83% OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prospect Capital and OFS Credit”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital -$182.78 million -7.71 $262.83 million ($0.86) -3.67 OFS Credit $32.55 million 2.87 $2.68 million $0.17 34.88

Prospect Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OFS Credit. Prospect Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats OFS Credit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

