Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) & Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Winnebago Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $3.72 billion 0.82 $138.40 million $4.17 21.85 Winnebago Industries $2.97 billion 0.29 $13.00 million ($0.25) -124.92

Analyst Ratings

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Winnebago Industries. Winnebago Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and Winnebago Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67 Winnebago Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus price target of $96.42, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Winnebago Industries has a consensus price target of $48.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.50%. Given Winnebago Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Dividends

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Winnebago Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Patrick Industries pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Winnebago Industries pays out -544.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Winnebago Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winnebago Industries has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Winnebago Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.74% 12.90% 4.71% Winnebago Industries -0.21% 3.73% 2.03%

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Winnebago Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. Patrick Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names. The company also offers motorhome RV, a self-propelled mobile dwelling used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names. In addition, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party up fitters, as well as manufactures and sells recreational boats under the Chris-Craft and Barletta brand names. Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. It sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.