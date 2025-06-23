Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Enagas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

About Enagas

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.