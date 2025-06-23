Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 1320298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. The trade was a 70.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,168. This represents a 51.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

