Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Chipotle Mexican Grill Call Options (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 103,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average volume of 50,606 call options.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. 15,243,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,101,583. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

