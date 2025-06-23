Toy Stocks To Follow Now – June 23rd

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Kroger are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is a colloquial term for very small, thinly traded equities—often micro- or nano-caps—with low liquidity, scant analyst coverage and high price volatility. Because they trade more like a speculative hobby than a core holding, investors tend to treat them as “play money,” accepting greater pump-and-dump and market-manipulation risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,214,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,910,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $774.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $18.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $998.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $442.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,002.94 and its 200-day moving average is $981.03.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

