Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $33.55. Kuraray shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Kuraray Trading Down 16.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

