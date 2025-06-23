APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.66. 9,394,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 7,145,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

APA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in APA by 1,087.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 499.2% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

