iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,352,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 370,365 shares.The stock last traded at $45.80 and had previously closed at $46.90.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

