Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 3253119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after acquiring an additional 659,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

