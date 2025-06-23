Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 1843874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.40.

Ondine Biomedical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The firm has a market cap of C$104.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.88.

Get Ondine Biomedical alerts:

About Ondine Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Ondine Biomedical is a life sciences company leading the charge in breakthrough photodisinfection-based therapies to prevent and treat serious infections, including those caused by existing, emerging, and antimicrobial-resistant pathogens.

Our vision is a world free from infections. We have created a patented, platform technology (photodisinfection) to provide simple solutions to complex infections across different therapeutic areas in healthcare and industry settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondine Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondine Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.