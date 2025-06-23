Corcel (LON:CRCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 50334637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

Corcel Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4,728.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

