ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 1,944,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,548,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

ProPetro Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ProPetro by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

