TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,630,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,627,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Down 8.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Further Reading

