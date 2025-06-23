Head-To-Head Comparison: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) vs. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 2 6 3 0 2.09 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $37.91, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.79 billion 4.26 $70.39 million $0.52 76.22 ACRES Commercial Realty $83.49 million 1.52 $29.27 million $0.29 59.36

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 9.17% 3.83% 1.04% ACRES Commercial Realty 22.98% 2.95% 0.68%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust



Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

About ACRES Commercial Realty



ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

