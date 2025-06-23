Top Water Stocks To Research – June 23rd

CocaCola, PepsiCo, Home Depot, RTX, and Progressive are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the management, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of water resources. This sector includes utilities that supply drinking water, firms that build and maintain pipelines and treatment plants, and technology companies developing water-conservation or purification solutions. Investors often view water stocks as defensive or thematic plays on the essential and growing global demand for clean water. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,743,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.43 on Monday, reaching $356.05. 2,139,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,507. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.42. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $145.52. 4,131,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,585. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54. RTX has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $149.66.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $4.47 on Monday, reaching $266.48. 1,612,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,229. The stock has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.49. Progressive has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

