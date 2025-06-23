Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, Apollo Global Management, Chubb, and Vodafone Group are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the farming and agribusiness sector—this includes producers of seeds, fertilizers, farm machinery, livestock, and food-processing firms. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to trends in crop yields, commodity prices and global food demand. Performance of agriculture stocks often correlates with weather patterns, government policy and shifts in consumer preferences for food and biofuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $11.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.09. 563,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.13 and its 200 day moving average is $470.82. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of CNH traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,834,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,997,887. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $286.20. 504,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,763. Chubb has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average of $281.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

VOD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,535,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.58. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Further Reading