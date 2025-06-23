Mid Cap Stocks To Research – June 23rd

Hims & Hers Health, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, American Airlines Group, and Quantum Computing are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations generally fall between about $2 billion and $10 billion (though exact thresholds vary by index provider). These firms sit between small-cap and large-cap companies, typically offering more growth potential than large caps while being less volatile than small caps. Investors often view mid-caps as a balanced mix of risk and reward, combining established business models with room for expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded down $20.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 145,792,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,106,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 324,375,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,195,135. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.41. 16,565,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,021,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.57.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,286,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,551,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,534,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,074. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 3.85.

