Promising Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – June 23rd

Vertiv, Shopify, Omnicom Group, HubSpot, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is running online platforms for user-generated content and social interaction. Their performance hinges on metrics like active?user growth, engagement levels and monetization strategies (advertising, e-commerce or subscriptions). As a result, these stocks can be sensitive to shifts in user behavior, competitive pressures and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.32. 5,411,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,879. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.94. 6,143,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,776. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $536.73. The company had a trading volume of 411,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,691. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,194.28, a P/E/G ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.43. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

DJT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,913,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 38.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

