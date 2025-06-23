Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,555,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,132 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

