Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 422504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Enovis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Enovis by 506.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

