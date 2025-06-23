Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 17935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company engaged in the development and operations of diamond properties in Africa. Its business segment includes Karowe Mine, Corporate and other. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Karowe Mine segment.

