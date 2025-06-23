Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 48051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Maritime Resources

In other Maritime Resources news, Director Garett Macdonald sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

