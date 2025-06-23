ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.72 and last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 26843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

ECN Capital Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13. The company has a market cap of C$539.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.93.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

ECN Capital Company Profile

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$511,300.00. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

