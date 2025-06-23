Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.65 and last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 16061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

Pender Growth Fund Trading Up 4.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.39. The stock has a market cap of C$85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Pender Growth Fund

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,934.16. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

