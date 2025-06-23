TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,630,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,627,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

About TomCo Energy

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.