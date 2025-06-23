TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,630,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,627,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
TomCo Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05.
About TomCo Energy
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TomCo Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Small Cap Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.