Contrasting United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 24.16% 15.11% 1.40% United Bancorp 16.32% 11.64% 0.88%

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $87.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.60%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and United Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $498.08 million 8.30 $227.24 million $4.40 17.20 United Bancorp $43.98 million 1.93 $7.40 million $1.24 11.81

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats United Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

