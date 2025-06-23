Head-To-Head Analysis: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) & Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Invivyd has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Invivyd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd -389.01% -165.24% -99.71% Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -30.13% -27.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Invivyd and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Invivyd and Tectonic Therapeutic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 6 2 3.25

Invivyd currently has a consensus price target of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 747.83%. Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus price target of $82.33, indicating a potential upside of 337.01%. Given Invivyd’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Tectonic Therapeutic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invivyd and Tectonic Therapeutic”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd $25.38 million 3.26 -$169.93 million ($1.20) -0.58 Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A -$57.98 million ($7.31) -2.58

Tectonic Therapeutic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invivyd. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats Invivyd on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

