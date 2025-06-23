Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson Sells 600 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.91, for a total transaction of C$32,946.00.
TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.44 on Monday, hitting C$55.95. 145,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,839. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$56.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
