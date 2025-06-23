Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson Sells 600 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.91, for a total transaction of C$32,946.00.

Empire Stock Performance

TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.44 on Monday, hitting C$55.95. 145,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,839. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$56.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

