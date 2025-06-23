Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 20,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$140,000.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 6,800 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$47,940.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,100 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$56,800.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

CMG traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.24. 85,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.63. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.95%.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.