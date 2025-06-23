Head to Head Contrast: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) & Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Leafly has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafly and Manhattan Associates”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $35.87 million 0.03 -$9.50 million ($2.32) -0.13 Manhattan Associates $1.04 billion 11.20 $218.36 million $3.50 54.92

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leafly and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Associates 0 3 6 0 2.67

Leafly presently has a consensus price target of $9.18, indicating a potential upside of 3,022.45%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $208.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26% Manhattan Associates 20.67% 83.52% 31.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Leafly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

