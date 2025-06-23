Comparing UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) & Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC)

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) and Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UL Solutions and Suncast Solar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions 11.60% 40.79% 12.99% Suncast Solar Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UL Solutions and Suncast Solar Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 Suncast Solar Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

UL Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $69.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given UL Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UL Solutions is more favorable than Suncast Solar Energy.

This table compares UL Solutions and Suncast Solar Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $2.87 billion 4.99 $326.00 million $1.67 42.74 Suncast Solar Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UL Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Suncast Solar Energy.

Risk & Volatility

UL Solutions has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncast Solar Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UL Solutions beats Suncast Solar Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

About Suncast Solar Energy

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc., provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services. Its services also comprise national pollution discharge elimination system effluent characteristics analysis, PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) and PCB congener analysis, HUD lead abatement testing, fingerprint categorization, petroleum analyses, client specific deliverables, and electronic data deliverables. The company was formerly known as Paradise Music & Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. in December 2011. Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

