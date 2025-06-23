Reviewing Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and Covestro (OTC:COVTY)

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) and Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avivagen and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 0 0 0.00 Covestro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Given Avivagen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avivagen is more favorable than Covestro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen N/A N/A N/A Covestro -1.84% -3.91% -1.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avivagen and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avivagen and Covestro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $730,000.00 N/A -$4.71 million N/A N/A Covestro $15.56 billion 0.85 -$214.29 million ($1.10) -31.62

Avivagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covestro.

Summary

Avivagen beats Covestro on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including polycarbonates, precursors for coatings and adhesives, MDI specialties and polyols, thermoplastic polyurethanes, specialty films, and elastomers that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for solar panel frames, laptops, floodlights, and electric vehicle batteries. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

