Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.68. 111,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 490,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beta Bionics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beta Bionics news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $26,781.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,048.67. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $80,845.

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,799,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,337,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

