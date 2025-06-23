Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 116,277,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 46,608,020 shares.The stock last traded at $1.73 and had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins started coverage on Denison Mine in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Denison Mine Stock Down 0.3%

Institutional Trading of Denison Mine

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Denison Mine by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denison Mine by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,450,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mine by 13.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mine Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

