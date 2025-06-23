OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96. 120,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 136,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 9.0%

The firm has a market cap of $496.71 million, a P/E ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In related news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,201.84. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nadeem Nisar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,848.48. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 108,332 shares of company stock valued at $293,597. Company insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 113,034 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.