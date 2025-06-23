Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. 1,000,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,565,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 906,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 174,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 368,071 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 237,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 790,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

