SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 440,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 201,534 shares.The stock last traded at $25.96 and had previously closed at $25.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of SIKA to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SIKA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SIKA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIKA
SIKA Stock Up 1.2%
SIKA Company Profile
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SIKA
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Small Cap Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SIKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIKA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.