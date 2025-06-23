SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 440,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 201,534 shares.The stock last traded at $25.96 and had previously closed at $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of SIKA to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SIKA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SIKA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get SIKA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIKA

SIKA Stock Up 1.2%

SIKA Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIKA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.