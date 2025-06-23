Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 23rd (AEM, AGF.B, AYA, BAC, CATX, DRI, FLYW, GS, GXO, JPM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $170.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$14.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $592.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $240.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$59.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $134.00 to $221.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $122.00 to $109.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $28.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $229.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.