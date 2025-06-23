Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VEA opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

