Promising Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize digital content—such as video streaming services, social networks, online publishers and digital advertising platforms. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of internet-based entertainment, news and advertising markets. Performance of digital media stocks often reflects trends in user engagement, technology adoption and ad-revenue models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.41. 1,224,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. 4,125,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,845,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 4,524,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,097. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $175.45. 302,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,405. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

