Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$184.59 and last traded at C$184.43, with a volume of 27527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$183.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTC.A. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$171.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$178.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,447.09. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

