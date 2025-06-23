iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,215,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 452,039 shares.The stock last traded at $25.33 and had previously closed at $25.27.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 236,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 45,795 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

