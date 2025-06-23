Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 209,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 70,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Get Kestrel Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kestrel Gold

In other news, insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,550.00. 37.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.