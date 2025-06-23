Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $731.88 and last traded at $729.36, with a volume of 582940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $707.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.28.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after buying an additional 495,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,467,000 after acquiring an additional 78,499 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.