Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.98. 6,843,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 15,388,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 961.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Man Group plc bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 215,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.