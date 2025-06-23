Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 2,107,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 483,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mullen Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 12.4%
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($48,923.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 4,760.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
In other news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $800.00 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $52,800. This represents a 450.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Puckett sold 21,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $124,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $5.92. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
