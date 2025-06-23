MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.68. 2,946,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,540,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $500,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,842,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,740,912. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

