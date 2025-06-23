Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,411,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

